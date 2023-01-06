Heavy rain brings floods, landslides to Aurora

TRAPPED. Children await evacuation aid in the TESDA area of Brgy 5 Poblacion, Baler Aurora on January 6.

A 12-hour power failure hampers communications and road clearing crew have to wait for the weather to improve because of continuing landslides

MABALACAT CITY, Philippines – Persistent rain ranging from moderate to intense caused floods, landslides, and a 12-hour power failure in Aurora province on Friday, January 6.

Noblito Devera, head of the Maria Aurora Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) told Rappler in a phone interview that both lanes along the Nueva Ecija – Aurora Road in the towns of Maria Aurora and San Luis are impassable to all types of vehicles due to landslides.

The road along Km 36 in Dianawan has one lane open, Devera said.

The entire province lost power from 6:15 am until 6:35 pm, said the MDRRMO chief.

“Bale dalawang daan sa amin palabas papuntang Nueva Ecija. Ang kalsada mula Aurora province hanggang palabas ng Nueva Ecija via Villa Aurora ay impassable dahil sa landslide sa Sitio Kamatis sa Brgy. Villa. Pero ang kalsada from Aurora province to Nueva Ecija via Canili area, passable pero one lane lang sa Km 36, Dianawan, Maria Aurora,” said Devera.

(There are two roads leading to Nueva Ecija. The route via Villa Aurora is impassable because of the landslide in Sitio Kamatis, Barangay Villa. But the road to Nueva Ecija via the Canili area has one lane open in Km 36, Dianawan, Maria Aurora,)

A 6 pm situation update from the provincial government said the Diteki River Detour Road is not passable due to high water level.

NO ACCESS. Flood water surrounds the Hanging Bridge Area in Brgy Zabali, Baler, Aurora. MDRRMO Baler

Provincial officials said while some clearing operations have started, full efforts have to wait until the weather improves as landslides continue to happen.

The heavy rain is being caused by the northeast monsoon.

CLEARING OPS. The Aurora District Engineering Office has deployed heavy equipment to clear the landslide along Nueva Ecija-Aurora Road in Sitio Kamatis, Brgy. Villa, Maria Aurora. Province of Aurora Facebook page

The towns of Baler and San Luis have been affected the most by the flooding. Rescue operations continued throughoutt the day and even during dusk in Brgy. Pingit, Baler, the provincial government said.

RESCUE. Disaster first responders rescue residents of Sitio. Pulo Brgy. Zabali, Baler, Aurora. MDRRMO Baler

The power failure also affected communications and provincial disaster officials are still gathering figures on affected communities and families.

The provincial government suspended classes in all levels on January 6 due to persistent rain. – Rappler.com