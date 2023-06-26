Surigao lawyer sets record as first to swim across Masbate channel

ENDURANCE SWIM. Surigao-born lawyer and endurance swimmer Ingemar Macarine swims across a channel in Masbate province on Saturday, June 24.

Surigao-born lawyer Ingemar Macarine swims across the channel for four hours and 22 minutes, marking his 37th endurance swim within and outside the country

Surigao-born endurance swimmer Ingemar Macarine achieved another record as he became the first person to swim across the channel in Masbate on Saturday, June 24.

Dubbed the “Pinoy Aquaman,” Macarine achieved the feat as he successfully completed the swim covering a distance of 10.5 kilometers from Bugtong Island in the town of Pio V. Corpus to the village Matayum in Cataingan town, Masbate.

The channel is known for its strong currents and is a popular route for marine vessels traveling between the Visayas and Luzon regions of the country.

The lawyer accomplished this feat in four hours and 22 minutes, marking his 37th endurance swim within and outside the country.

The swim was a part of the Bagat Dagat Festival in Masbate, which was organized by the provincial government of Masbate. The event was witnessed by town residents and several officials from the provincial government, led by Masbate Governor Antonio Kho.

FEAT. A victorious Ingemar Macarine is surrounded by villagers in Barangay Matayum, Cataingan in Masbate town after his grueling 10.5-kilometer swim on Saturday, June 24. – courtesy of Oliver Palma

“This has been one of the most difficult crossings due to strong currents in the last 1.5 kilometers from the shores,” he said after the swim.

Instead of giving up, Macarine said he increased his stroke rate when he encountered criss-crossing currents.

According to Macarine, the swim was part of his lifelong advocacy for cleaner seas, tourism, and healthy lifestyle.

Surigao-based businessman Oliver Palma, who served as Macarine’s navigator, expressed his elation as Macarine reached the shores. He said many people in Masbate doubted the lawyer’s ability to swim across the channel because of the strong currents. – Rapper.com