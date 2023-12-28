San Juan, La Union orders temporary closure of public beach due to drowning incidents

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines – The local government of San Juan town in La Union province has ordered the temporary closure of the public beach on Wednesday, December 27, due to a rise in drowning incidents.

In his executive order, Mayor Arturo Valdriz cited a gale warning from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), which noted a “strong to gale-force winds, which are prevailing or expected to affect the seaboard of Northern Luzon.”

The order, which took effect immediately upon issuance, came after the rough seas had taken the lives of individuals while others went missing in the past two days.

“This extraordinary water condition in the municipal seawaters poses risk to our beachgoers, which could lead to drowning,” warned Valdriz.

San Juan, a town around 282 kilometers north of Metro Manila, is known as a surfing capital, and for its laid-back and relaxing vibes and vibrant nightlife.

Valdriz also suspended water activities as a precautionary measure, except for surfing at a designated spot in the waters fronting the Kahuna Beach Resort and Spa in the town.

Strong currents

A day after Christmas, a tragedy struck a family after two cousins were swept away by strong currents while they were playing at the seashore along the beach traversing Taboc village in San Juan.

The police said that the two kids, whom they identified as Donairey Laygo, 12, and Zhary Yeisha, 9, were residents of Kibungan, Benguet.

Investigators said that Laygo was found by a San Juan resident lying unconscious along the seashore. There were attempts to revive him, and he was brought to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Yeisha, however, remained missing, with authorities still conducting search-and-rescue operations.

Two individuals from a group of six from Baguio City are still missing after they went swimming on Wednesday, December 27, at a portion of the beach along Urbiztondo village in San Juan town, according to the police on Thursday, December 28.

The police identified the missing victims as Jedie Bangsail, 19, and John Brix Bello, 20.

Before the incident, Bangsail and Bello were swimming with four others when all of them were pulled underwater by fierce currents, the police said.

All four, except Bangsail and Bello, struggled and were able to go back to safety, investigators said.

Also in La Union, a 16-year-old boy died after he tried to save his three companions who were caught by fierce currents while swimming along a beach in Bauang town.

During the same period in 2022, Coast Guard teams increased patrolling the public beach along the border of La Union’s capital city of San Fernando and San Juan town after a series of drowning incidents due to rough waters had also occurred in the area over the holidays. – Rappler.com