Voices from the Regions: ‘Tinang 83’ and genuine land reform

At least 90 farmers, activists, artists, and journalists were arrested during a land cultivation activity in Hacienda Tinang in Concepcion, Tarlac last June 9. Of the 90, at least 83 were charged with “malicious mischief” and “illegal assembly” complaints by the Tarlac police. (READ: 83 face malicious mischief, illegal assembly complaints over Tarlac farming activity)

The farmers, who are agrarian reform beneficiaries, were arrested despite legally owning the land they were cultivating. (READ: ‘Bungkalan’ in Tinang did not turn bloody, but police file more cases)

Agrarian reform has been a perennial struggle in all regions of the Philippines.

In this episode of Voices from the Regions, Rappler will talk to farmers and advocates who were arrested at the event and dissect issues related to land reform, along with the prospect of equitable land distribution under the new administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Rappler regional head Inday Espina-Varona speaks to Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA Pilipinas) volunteers Angelo and Donna Suarez, whose family was arrested during the event. Felino Cunanan Jr., chairman of MAKISAMA Tinang, will join this conversation.

