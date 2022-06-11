Mandaue market vendors close stalls due to chicken shortage

SHORTAGE. Based on data from the Mandaue City Public Market (MCPM), One kilogram of chicken drumsticks is now worth P210.

The remaining chicken vendors at the Mandaue City Public Market have to sell their goods at a higher price

CEBU, Philippines – At least 15 market vendors have temporarily closed their stalls due to a chicken supply shortage, Mandaue City Public Market Administrator Edgar Seno told Rappler on Friday, June 10.

“More or less, we have 15 stalls temporarily closed because of the shortage in [chicken] supply,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Seno said that this is mostly caused by an ongoing ban on poultry and poultry-related commodities in the country.

What started this?

In late February, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported cases of the H5N1 strain of bird flu in Bulacan, and Pampanga.

In March, a few more cases popped up in Laguna and Camarines Sur and on May 11, the DA issued Memorandum Circular No. 16 Series of 2022, limiting the movement of live poultry, non-poultry, poultry related products in the country.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia eventually ordered a ban on the entry of the same products from Luzon and Mindanao into the province on May 24.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes then followed with his own EO on May 31.