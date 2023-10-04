Marcos lifts price cap on rice

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr leads the distribution of confiscated smuggled rice to beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila on September 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, October 4, announced the removal of price ceilings on rice, nearly a month after its implementation.

“As of today, we are lifting the price caps on rice – both for the regular milled rice and for the well-milled rice,” he said in an ambush interview after the distribution of confiscated rice to qualified beneficiaries of the government’s conditional cash transfer program in Taguig on Wednesday, October 4.

The announcement came a day after Marcos met with officials from Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry, which presented a report showing favorable indicators to lift Executive Order No. 39.

Marcos ordered the implementation of the price cap on rice starting September 5, in an attempt to stop unscrupulous individuals – such as hoarders and smugglers – from manipulating market prices of rice to as high as P60 per kilo.

This forced retailers to sell rice at around P41 to P45 per kilo, depending on the type.

Adhering to the price cap has been a challenge for rice retailers, who struggled making a profit since logistics costs in the business are already expensive. This prompted the government to give qualified small rice retailers a P15,000-subsidy.

The policy may also have been used by traders as justification to lower the buying prices from farmers, whose backs are already against the wall.

According to the DA’s Bureau of the Plant Industry, 80% to 90% of retailers have been compliant with the price cap since its implementation.

Marcos lifted the price cap on rice as Filipino consumers continued to reel from high prices of basic goods. A Pulse Asia survey held in September showed that a majority of Filipinos are most dissatisfied with the Marcos administration’s efforts to control inflation. – Rappler.com