On Ninoy Aquino Day, Marcos calls on Filipinos to ‘transcend political barriers’

DEFIANCE. Youth and pro-demoracy groups gather at the Ninoy Aquino Monument in Ayala Avenue a day before his death anniversary on August 21.

'By standing for his beliefs and fighting for battles he deemed right, he became an example of relentlessness and resolve for many Filipinos,' says the president of his late dictator-father's political rival

MANILA, Philippines – On the 40th death anniversary of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., the opposition senator who stood bravely against the dictatorship of his father and namesake, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to “transcend political barriers.”

“I stand united with all Filipinos worldwide in commemorating Ninoy Aquino Day. By standing for his beliefs and fighting for battles he deemed right, he became an example of relentlessness and resolve for many Filipinos,” said Marcos in his official message, released by Malacañang early Monday, August 21.

August 21 is Ninoy Aquino Day, the death anniversary of the late senator who was among the prominent opposition voices during the Marcos dictatorship.

Aquino had returned to Manila after exile in the United States following years in jail on false charges during martial law under Marcos. The day he returned to Manila, Aquino was gunned down at the airport. The Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where he died, is named after him.

Aquino’s death is considered one of many sparks that led to the February 1986 People Power Revolution, in which the dictator Marcos and his family were finally ousted from the presidential palace.

Marcos Jr. did not explicitly mention these facts in his message, but instead made general calls for unity, collaboration, and progress.

“In our resolute quest for a more united and prosperous Philippines, let us transcend political barriers that hamper us from securing the comprehensive welfare and advancement of our beloved people,” he said.

“Let us imbue ourselves with clarity of mind and unity in purpose so we can proceed towards a future that resonates with our hopes and dreams,” he added.

“Unity” has been Marcos Jr.’s battlecry since running for the presidency in the 2022 elections.

A year ago, during his first August 21 in office, Marcos released no statements on the anniversary of Aquino’s death. Most government channels were also silent. The few that did ended up spreading lies about the late opposition senator.

President Marcos has, thus far, cherry-picked when it comes to his dictator-father’s legacy.

In official events, the president has made references to the work his father while avoiding mentions of the human rights abuses and widespread corruption that marred Marcos Sr.’s 20-year rule.

Expectedly, there was again no mention of these in President Marcos’ August 21 message.

“As we take measured yet realistic strides towards progress, let us allow our indomitable spirit to drive us to uplift every Filipino and build an inclusive and more progressive Philippines,” said the second Marcos president.

“I wish everyone a meaningful and peaceful remembrance.” – Rappler.com