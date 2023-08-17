DepEd steps in Makati-Taguig tiff, takes over schools in EMBO barangays

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SCHOOL. A huge tarpaulin that reads 'This property is owned by Makati City' is posted on the gate of Fort Bonifacio Elementary School on August 14, 2023.

The Department of Education central office takes over authority of 14 schools in the Fort Bonifacio EMBO barangays

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) central office took over authority of 14 public schools located in the Enlisted Men’s Barrio (EMBO) barangays in Taguig City according to memorandum No. 23-2023 released on Wednesday, August 16.

It was no less than Vice President Sara Duterte, in her capacity as concurrent DepEd secretary, who signed the memorandum, which was the latest twist in the territorial tussle between the warring neighbor cities of Makati and Taguig.

DepEd’s memo Wednesday hopefully defuses the tension between the two cities. What snapped the already taut atmosphere in Fort Bonifacio’s EMBO areas was Taguig’s taking over on Monday of the public schools in the barangays.

Last August 14, Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano led the Brigada Eskwela activities in the EMBO public schools. Her actions were backed by a DepEd memorandum dated August 4, 2023, from National Captial Region Director Wilfredo Cabral which said that 14 public schools in the EMBO localities were now under the management of the Division of Taguig-Pateros.

Duterte’s memo superseded that DepEd NCR notice.

“Hence, in pursuit of protecting the best interest and welfare of our learners, teachers, and non-teaching personnel, the Office of the Secretary shall directly supervise the management and administration of all 14 schools, pending a transition plan, effective immediately,” the memo read.

The schools that would be under DepEd’s supervision include:

Makati Science High School

Comembo Elementary School

Rizal Elementary School

Pembo Elementary School

Benigno “Ninoy” S. Aquino High School

Tibagan High School

Fort Bonifacio Elementary School

Fort Bonifacio High School

Pitogo Elementary School

Pitogo High School

Cembo Elementary School

East Rembo Elementary School

West Rembo Elementary School

South Cembo Elementary School

The Vice President’s memo said: “During the transition period, all activities to be conducted within the premises of and/or in relation to the subject public schools, including those from the Local Government Units of Makati and Taguig, shall require prior approval from the Office of the Secretary (Osec).”

“Further, the concerned school heads shall directly report and defer to the Office of the Secretary on matters pertaining to the daily operations of the subject public schools,” it added.

The mayors of both Metro Manila cities said they “welcomed” the intervention while a transition committee prepared for the proper turnover of the schools.

“We welcome the decision of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte to take over the management and supervision of the 14 schools. We look forward to working wholeheartedly with the transition team created by the Vice President,” Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay said in a statement.

“This decision will greatly ease the worries and concerns of our students, parents and teachers. Kaisa kami ni Vice President Sara sa kanyang layunin. Unahin natin ang kapakanan ng ating mga guro, mga kabataan at kanilang mga magulang (Let’s prioritize the well-being of our teachers, youth, and their parents),” she added.

Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano said in a statement that the takeover by the central office allowed all parties to “move forward.”

“Her decision to immediately form a Transition Committee without the need for a Writ of Execution, a move that was welcomed by Mayor Binay herself, puts an end to that issue and allows all parties to move forward for the benefit of the community,” Cayetano said. – Rappler.com