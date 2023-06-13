DILG still waiting for writ of execution on Makati-Taguig case

COURT OF LAST RESORT. The Supreme Court building in Padre Faura, Manila.

DILG secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. says they cannot facilitate the turnover of contested territories without the Supreme Court's writ of execution

MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Tuesday, June 13, said they were still waiting for the writ of execution from the Supreme Court on the Makati-Taguig territorial dispute case.

In April 2022, the Supreme Court’s Third Division ruled with finality that the disputed areas – Bonifacio Global City and nearby “embo” barangays were under the jurisdiction of Taguig.

More than a year after the High Court’s ruling, the DILG secretary said they could not facilitate the turnover of contested territories without the writ of execution.

“Up to now, there is still no writ of execution for this Taguig-Makati case. You cannot take any action without a writ of execution,” said Abalos.

Abalaos also said that the Makati-Taguig case was “complex” and involved a lot of agencies, not just the DILG.

He said they already wrote a letter to the Supreme Court two weeks ago to ask for guidance.

The DILG chief, meanwhile, assured the public and the concerned cities that they were ready to comply with the Supreme Court decision should it release a writ of execution.

On Tuesday, Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano asked the Supreme Court to investigate “false and troubling” claims supposedly made by Makati Mayor Abby Binay, as well as social media posts, which raised the possibility of the reopening of the territorial dispute case. – Rappler.com