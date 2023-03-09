LOOK: Map of exclusive motorcycle lane on Commonwealth Avenue

MOTORCYCLE LANE. The dry run of the implementation of the exclusive motorcycle lane on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City is launched on March 8, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) The dry run of the implementation of the exclusive motorcycle lane on Commonwealth Avenue is from March 9 to 19

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday, March 9, launched the dry run of the implementation of an exclusive motorcycle lane on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City. (Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story said the dry run began on Wednesday, March 8. This has been corrected.)

It is located at the third lane from the sidewalk of Commonwealth Avenue, the country’s widest thoroughfare. It starts from Elliptical Road to Doña Carmen Avenue, and vice versa.

Here’s a look at the area which the motorcycle lane spans:

“The dry run is meant to familiarize motorcycle riders traversing Commonwealth Avenue on the said policy. We will have a full deployment of MMDA traffic enforcers and we will be assisted by the local government of Quezon City,” said MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes.

Artes said no motorists will be apprehended during the dry run, which will end on March 19.

Starting March 20, the motorcycle lane policy will be strictly enforced, the MMDA said. Violators will be fined P500.

Artes said the implementation of the exclusive motorcycle lane is meant to reduce fatal road crashes involving motorcycles, and to improve traffic flow.

According to the MMDA’s Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System, there were a total of 1,686 motorcycle-related road crashes in 2022. This translates to around five motorcycle-related road crashes in a day.

Of the 1,686, 13 cases resulted in fatal injuries. Another 930 were non-fatal injuries, and 743 were damage to property cases.

Under MMDA Resolution No. 22-15, the right outermost lane of Commonwealth Avenue is designated the exclusive lane for bicycles.

The second lane and third lane are designated as exclusive public utility vehicle and motorcycle lanes, respectively. Commonwealth Avenue’s remaining lanes may be used by all other motor vehicles. – Rappler.com