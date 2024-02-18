IN PHOTOS: Quezon City Commitment Ceremony 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SEALED. An LGBTQ+ couple gives a kiss to each other during Quezon City's commitment ceremony on February 17, 2024.

More than 200 LGBTQ+ couples participated in sealing their love as life partners in the fourth iteration of the commitment ceremony at Quezon Memorial Circle

MANILA, Philippines – Against the backdrop of the hustle and bustle of Elliptical Road and Commonwealth Avenue, LGBTQ+ couples in Quezon City (QC) made the move to commit to their partners for life in the city’s fourth commitment ceremony at the QCX Garden in Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, February 17.

According to city officials, more than 200 couples participated in the event. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the ceremony was a way to fulfill their promises to the LGBTQ+ community when the city passed its Gender-Fair Ordinance.

Among the sponsors and guests for the event were Outright Action International Project Coordinator Ging Cristobal and Drag Race Philippines season 2 winner Captivating Katkat.

2024 would mark 10 years since QC passed the Gender-Fair Ordinance. Bills to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination remain pending in Congress even after more than 20 years of lobbying by its allies.

Here are some photos from the event.

YOU AND ME. An LGBTQ+ couple makes a pose at a photo booth ahead of Quezon City’s commitment ceremony on February 17, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

I AM YOURS. A sample of the certificate given to LGBTQ+ couples who participated in Quezon City’s commitment ceremony on February 17, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

WAVING THE FLAG. An LGBTQ+ couple drapes the rainbow flag on their shoulders during Quezon City’s commitment ceremony on February 17, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

SPEECH. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte speaks to LGBTQ+ couples during the city’s commitment ceremony on February 17, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

MOMENT FOR LIFE. An LGBTQ+ couple is driven to tears as they recite their vows during Quezon City’s commitment ceremony on February 17, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

SUPERSTAR. ‘Drag Race Philippines’ season 2 winner Captivating Katkat speaks to LGBTQ+ couples during Quezon City’s commitment ceremony on February 17, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

SLICE OF LIFE. An LGBTQ+ couple share a kiss during the cake-cutting portion of Quezon City’s commitment ceremony on February 17, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

CHEERS. LGBTQ+ couples raise their glass during Quezon City’s commitment ceremony on February 17, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

– Rappler.com