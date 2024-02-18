IN PHOTOS: Quezon City Commitment Ceremony 2024

Already have Rappler+? to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
More than 200 LGBTQ+ couples participated in sealing their love as life partners in the fourth iteration of the commitment ceremony at Quezon Memorial Circle
MANILA, Philippines – Against the backdrop of the hustle and bustle of Elliptical Road and Commonwealth Avenue, LGBTQ+ couples in Quezon City (QC) made the move to commit to their partners for life in the city’s fourth commitment ceremony at the QCX Garden in Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday, February 17.
According to city officials, more than 200 couples participated in the event. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the ceremony was a way to fulfill their promises to the LGBTQ+ community when the city passed its Gender-Fair Ordinance.
Among the sponsors and guests for the event were Outright Action International Project Coordinator Ging Cristobal and Drag Race Philippines season 2 winner Captivating Katkat.
2024 would mark 10 years since QC passed the Gender-Fair Ordinance. Bills to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination remain pending in Congress even after more than 20 years of lobbying by its allies.
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.