At least 4 dead as strong earthquake shakes parts of Mindanao

Shards from materials can be seen inside a mall damaged after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked General Santos City on November 17, 2023.

(2nd UPDATE) General Santos Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao says around 200 people were rushed to the local government-run Dr. Jorge Royeca Hospital after the November 17 earthquake

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – At least four people died in Soccksargen following a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao, with the epicenter in Davao Occidental, on Friday afternoon, November 17.

At least three people died in General Santos City, and another death was reported in Glan town in Sarangani, authorities said on Saturday, November 18. The earthquake was most strongly felt in Glan.

People scampered and disorder ensued in General Santos City and other parts of Soccsksargen where the damage was widespread and extensive.

Photographs released by the General Santos city government showed a local hospital overwhelmed by patients in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake felt across Mindanao regions.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the earthquake hit Sarangani in Davao Occidental, at a depth of 63 kilometers, at 4:14 pm on Friday.

General Santos Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao told local broadcaster DXMD-Radio Mindanao Network that around 200 people were rushed to the local government-run Dr. Jorge Royeca Hospital after the earthquake.

Pacquiao said that while some were injured, many suffered panic attacks triggered by the tremor.

Soccsksargen police spokesperson Major Rissa Hernaez reported widespread damage caused by the earthquake.

Malls in General Santos sustained extensive damage, prompting people to panic and rush outside, as shown in various photos and videos that spread online. Many sought refuge by ducking under tables.

Parked vehicles were damaged by falling debris. An old bridge linking General Santos and Sarangani cracked and was closed to vehicular traffic.

At the Sarangani Provincial Hospital, patients were evacuated outside for fear of aftershocks.

The afternoon tremor resulted in heavy traffic jams in General Santos.

General Santos and Sarangani province were plunged into darkness for hours after the earthquake damaged a major power line.

There were landslides in several areas in the Soccsksargen, and several buildings and houses were damaged.

In Glan, Sarangani, local government workers started clearing operations along a highway affected by a landslide, said Adrian Mischael Gino Morallas, operations chief of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Soccsksargen.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) raised its alert level to “blue,” indicating preparedness for emergency response.

OCD-Soccsksargen Director Raylindo Aniñon said they were closely coordinating with local governments and other RDRRMC member agencies.

OCD Davao Region chief Ednar Dayanghirang said Davao Occidental also plunged into darkness due to the powerful earthquake.

He said initial reports indicate widespread infrastructure damage, and local governments were making assessments as of posting time. – with reports from Ferdinand Zuasola/Rappler.com