Hundreds of cops get ready hours before Cagayan de Oro’s Traslacion

INSTRUCTIONS. Police officers receive final instructions at the PNP regional headquarters in Camp Alagar on Monday afternoon, January 8, ahead of their deployment to ensure security during the Black Nazarene procession in Cagayan de Oro on Tuesday morning.

Police expect Cagayan de Oro’s Traslacion to attract 150,000 to 200,000 Catholic devotees from all over Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Hundreds of police officers received last-minute instructions on Monday afternoon, January 8, just hours before their deployment to secure the annual Black Nazarene procession in Cagayan de Oro.

The Traslacion started in Cagayan de Oro in 2009 but is a milder version compared to that of Quiapo. It has become a major religious event in Mindanao.

The replica of the Black Nazarene is being brought to the Saint Augustine Cathedral as of posting time. It would be brought back during a huge procession to the Jesus Nazareno Parish Church early Tuesday, January 9.

Colonel Wilbur Salaguste, director for operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Northern Mindanao, said the police would secure the more than two-kilometer stretch from the cathedral to the Nazareno church in Barangay Lapasan.

Salaguste said the police contingent coming from the provinces of Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Misamis Occidental are augmented by soldiers from the Army’s 4th Infantry Division and the Coast Guard.

He said a force of 500 policemen would ring the coach carrying the Callejero or the replica of the Black Nazarene as it is paraded by Catholic devotees along the major streets of the city.

Police said they expect Cagayan de Oro’s Black Nazarene procession to attract 150,000 to 200,000 devotees coming from all over Mindanao.

Salaguste said all telecommunication signals would be jammed in downtown Cagayan de Oro as soon as the procession starts on Tuesday morning.

The signal jamming would be in effect until the procession ends at the Nazareno parish.

“Be gentle with the devotees. Do not lose your cool,” Salaguste told the police officers at the PNP-X regional headquarters in Camp Alagar.

Given last month’s bombing of a Catholic Mass in Marawi City, Salaguete said they aren’t taking any chances and have been planning for Black Nazarene procession for weeks. – Rappler.com