Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Davao del Sur

The earthquake comes just two days after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Maguindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted Southern Mindanao on Monday afternoon, August 15, just two days after a stronger tremor shook Maguindanao province in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Monday’s tremor, which was of tectonic origin, came at 4:23 pm with a depth of 6 kilometers near Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur.

Phivolcs said it expected damage and aftershocks.

The earthquake was felt in Davao City and other parts of Southern Mindanao, the Soccsksargen region, and even in the easternmost part of Misamis Oriental province in Northern Mindanao.

In a public notice, the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office advised residents to check their houses and other structures for damage.

Phivolcs said the following intensities were reported in the affected areas:

Intensity V – Kidapawan City; Davao City; Tupi and Polomolok, South Cotabato; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV – Sta. Cruz, Bansalan, Digos City, and Matanao, Davao del Sur; Koronadal City; Tampakan, Norala, and Banga, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Lutayan, Columbio, President Quirino, and Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat; Tulunan and M’lang, Cotabato

Intensity III – Cotabato City; Tantangan, South Cotabato; Surallah, Palimbang, Isulan, Tacurong, and Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat; Magpet, Arakan, Pigcawayan, and President Roxas, Cotabato; Kiamba and Glan, Sarangani

Intensity II – Maasim, Sarangani

The earthquake came two days after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Datu Blah T. Sinsuat town, Maguindanao, on Saturday afternoon, August 13. It was felt as far as Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental.

It came just four days before the 46th anniversary of the magnitude 8 temblor that killed many and caused substantial damage in Sultan Kudarat and other Mindanao areas in 1976.

The epicenter of the 1976 earthquake, called the “Midnight Killer,” originated near Lebak town in Sultan Kudarat. – Rappler.com