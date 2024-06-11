DOJ orders NBI to probe killing of Davao Occidental prosecutor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SLAIN. Photo of Prosecutor Eleanor dela Peña, who was gunned down in Davao del Sur on June 10, 2024.

'There should be no place in society for such barbaric acts, totally abhorrent and sinister transgressing the most fundamental aspect of humanity and life,' says Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, following the killing of Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Eleanor dela Peña in Digos City

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to probe the killing of a prosecutor in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

“I directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct parallel investigation into this merciless killing and to take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of those committed to upholding the rule of law and advancing justice in our land,” DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said in a statement on Tuesday, June 11.

Remulla said the DOJ condemned “in strongest terms” the assassination of Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Eleanor dela Peña of the Davao Occidental prosecutor’s office, who was killed on Monday, June 10. Prosecutors are under the DOJ’s watch through the National Prosecution Service.

“The DOJ family is completely devastated over the tragic death of our fellow vanguard of justice who was recently shot-dead in Digos City. There should be no place in society for such barbaric acts, totally abhorrent and sinister transgressing the most fundamental aspect of humanity and life,” Remulla said.

Aside from the DOJ, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Davao City chapter also condemned the the incident. Dela Peña was the chapter’s former president.

“The heinous act of violence against a dedicated public servant and a former president of the chapter not only shocks our legal community but also undermines the very foundations of justice and the rule of law that Prosecutor Dela Peña tirelessly upheld throughout her career,” the IBP Davao City chapter said.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) expressed outrage over the prosecutor’s killing and noted the continued attacks against members of the law profession. The NUPL said it has recorded 43 incidents of attacks on lawyers, including six attempted killings, since July 2022.

“The killings of lawyers have created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation among members of the bar. When perpetrators are not held accountable, the threat of violence discourages lawyers from taking on certain professional duties and hinders their ability to carry out their responsibilities effectively,” the NUPL said.

“We are outraged that the question, ‘When will these attacks on members of the legal profession end?’ remains merely rhetorical. But we refuse to live in fear and demand that our safety and security be ensured, knowing that the independent exercise of our profession is crucial for maintaining the rule of law and upholding justice,” it added.

Dela Peña was killed while driving her vehicle in Digos City late Monday afternoon.

The prosecutor’s half-brother, Arnel, was arrested during hot pursuit operations, according to the police. The investigation suggested that the attack was due to land dispute.

Dela Peña was the fourth lawyer killed under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration, and the 162nd since the regime of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, based on the combined tally of Rappler, the Supreme Court, DOJ, NUPL, and the Free Legal Assistance Group.

Prior to Dela Peña, lawyer Maria Saniata Liwliwa Gonzales Alzate was shot dead in broad daylight in September 2023. She was killed inside her car parked right in front of their house along Santiago street, Zone 2, in Bangued, Abra.

In February 2024, the prosecution has indicted for murder the suspect behind Alzate’s killing. – Rappler.com