So Jannelle gets ‘reel’ about Filipino-American representation

As So Jannelle heads into 2023, the show is fired up by the inspirational stories of immigration and representation which it has come to be defined by. In addition to the weekly show, which airs US-wide on cable channels The Filipino Channel (TFC) and ANC, as well as on local Southern CA digital channel KNET 25.1, So Jannelle has stepped up its social media engagement through Instagram Reels at @sojannelletv, delivering exclusive content which dives even deeper into the subjects that Filipinos abroad care about.

Filipino-American media pioneer Jannelle So Perkins took a look back at some of the engaging content that was shared through Reels in 2022, as she spoke with the leading entertainers, politicians and business people who shape their communities.

Among the most memorable interviews was with Eric Bauza, the Filipino-Canadian voice actor who has portrayed Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, and a number of other iconic characters. Bauza taught So Perkins how to perform Dino’s bark from The Flintstones by inhaling before barking.

She also sat down with stars of the movie Easter Sunday, a comedy that allowed Hollywood staples Lou Diamond Phillips and Tia Carrere to connect with their Filipino heritage on air. Carrere revealed that her favorite Filipino term was “tarantado,” while theater veteran Lydia Gaston related how “Ang bagal bagal mo” became a popular expression on set after she began saying it to Jo Kay for not moving fast enough. Phillips kept it simple, picking “Oo, talaga” because “the other ones are all bad.”

Speaking of revealing, Joshua dela Cruz, the Filipino-American actor who starred in last year’s Blue’s Big City Adventure, told So Perkins about how an old photo of him looking buff during his days on stage made the rounds, casting the children’s TV superstar in a sexy light. “It’s very flattering and I never thought that I would ever be looked at in that capacity,” Dela Cruz said, agreeing with So Perkins that he might as well “own it.”

So Perkins was also on location in New York City when Jollibee opened its US flagship location in Times Square, attracting not just Filipino patrons hungry for a familiar taste, but curious visitors from around the world eager to try out the fast-growing fried chicken chain. The diverse crowd that waited on line for opening day demonstrated the brand’s broadening appeal, while creating a foothold for Filipino cuisine in one of the world’s most visited tourist locations.

Another big beat for the show in 2022 was her interviews with beauty queens. So Perkins interviewed Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi, Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez, and Miss New Mexico Suzanne Perez, who, in addition to shedding light on how they overcome life’s hurdles and insecurities, demonstrated how to properly slay on the runway.

Other fun segments included her sit-down with the “DonBelle” duo Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano during their first ever tour of the United States to promote a film. The actors engaged in a game of “Who’s Most Likely To…” which saw both actors point towards each other as the most likely to be jealous, among other inquiries.

No look back at the past year would be complete without reminiscing on SB19’s appearance on the show, when the Filipino boy band revealed that the artist that they’d most want to collaborate with is Bruno Mars, because of his ability to sing and dance simultaneously.

Rappler is partnering with Jannelle So Productions Inc (JSP), founded by Filipino-American pioneer and Los Angeles-based journalist Jannelle So, to publish video and written stories from SoJannelleTV about the journeys, successes, and challenges of Filipinos living in America.

