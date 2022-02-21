PNP chopper crash in Quezon province kills 1, injures 2 others

The crash took place around 30 kilometers from the town proper of Real, Quezon, where it was raining on Monday morning

MANILA, Philippines – A helicopter of the Philippine National Police (PNP) crashed in Real, Quezon on Monday morning, February 21, killing one member of the police crew and wounding two others.

The PNP said the single-engine helicopter, an H125 Airbus, with registry number RP-9710, departed from Manila Domestic Airport in Pasay City on its way to Northern Quezon for an administrative mission when it was reported missing at 6:17 am.

The crash site was approximately 30 kilometers from the town proper of Real, where it was raining on Monday morning.

Patrolman Allen Noel Ona, who was earlier reported to be in critical condition, died while receiving medical treatment from paramedic rescuers.

His two other colleagues were taken to a private hospital for further medical treatment, namely:

Police Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Vitug, pilot

Police Lieutenant Colonel Michael Melloria, co-pilot

An investigation is underway, the press release said, while the PNP grounds the entire fleet of H125 Airbus police helicopters. – Rappler.com