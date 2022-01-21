LOOK: China donates P1 billion worth of equipment to PH military

The formal turnover of donated military equipment will be done next month, the defense department says

MANILA, Philippines – Despite disagreements in the West Philippine Sea, the Department of National Defense (DND) said on Friday, January 21, China has donated over a billion pesos worth of equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

According to the DND, the first batch of the P1,052,395,057 (130 million Chinese Yuan Renminbi) total donations, already arrived in Manila on January 16. The initial tranche was worth P615 million (76 million Chinese Yuan Renminbi).

The second batch of donations worth P437 million (54 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) will be delivered on a later date.

Donated ambulance.

The DND did not specify the arrival date of the second batch of donations. Meanwhile, the defense department said the equipment would be formally turned over to them and to the AFP next month.

The donations include:

Rescue and relief equipment

Drone systems

Detectors

Water purification vehicles

Ambulances

Fire trucks

X-ray machines

Explosive Ordnance Disposal robots,

Bomb disposal suits and transport vehicles

Engineering equipment such as backhoes, dumptrucks, forklifts, and earthmovers

DND Assistant Secretary Jesus Rey Avilla inspects the newly-arrived equipment donated by the People’s Republic of China.

Under President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration the Philippines had closer ties with China despite the latter’s baseless claims on some of the country’s maritime features. As commander in chief, Duterte never enforced the 2016 Hague ruling, which invalidated China’s claims in the features located within the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Engineering equipment from China.

In 2021 alone, the Philippines experienced different threats from China within the country’s EEZ.

Another set of engineering equipment.

Hundreds of Chinese vessels swarmed Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in the West Philippine Sea in March last year. Only a few months after the swarming incident, Chinese coast guard vessels blocked and used water cannons on Philippine boats en route to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in November 2021. – Rappler.com