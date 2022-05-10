Mabalacat mayor Crisostomo Garbo wins second term

FRESH MANDATE. The Commission on Elections proclaims incumbent Mayor Crisostomo Garbo, who got more than twice the number of votes as the combined take of two challengers.

Garbo's 79,754 votes is more than twice the combined votes of his two opponents

MABALACAT CITY – The Commission on Elections proclaimed incumbent Mayor Crisostomo Garbo winner of the mayoral race on Tuesday, May 10, giving him another term.

Garbo’s 79,754 votes was more than twice the combined votes of his two opponents. Former mayor Boking Morales got 25,926 votes while broadcaster Deng Pangilinan only received 3,659 votes.

Mabalacat City has a total of 131,974 registered voters.

Garbo first took over Mabalacat City in 2017 when Comelec canceled the certificate of candidacy of Morales, the longest serving mayor of 22 years.

Garbo’s slate swept the local races. The Comelec board of canvassers also proclaimed Geld Aquino as vice mayor, as well as all their council bets: Jun Castro, Cherry Manalo, Marjorie Sambo, Timmy Dee, Cocoy Tiglao, Noel Castro, Liza Pineda, Rox Peña, Jerry Magsino, and Carl Dizon.

“Through the ballots, they have reaffirmed, in unison, their choice for a governance that firmly stands on integrity, honesty, credibility and unwavering service,” Garbo said. “We shall endeavor once again to deliver to expectations anchored in our ‘Bayung Mabalacat’ (New Mabalacat) vision.” – Rappler.com