Suspect in Degamo slay retracts confession

KILLING. The Joint Task Force Degamo led by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin Remulla and Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., show attack on the Degamo's Pamplona compound.

Osmundo Rivero is the first of four suspects expected to recant their confessions of involvement and statements tagging Congressman Arnie Teves in the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo

MANILA, Philippines – One of the 11 suspects in the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo recanted his previous confession that he allegedly participated in the crime, according to his lawyer, Danny Villanueva.

The suspect, Osmundo Rivero, also recanted his sworn statement tagging Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves as the mastermind in the slay. (READ: NBI files murder complaints vs Arnie Teves over Degamo slay)

Villanueva represents four of the 11 suspects in the case. His three other clients – Rogelio Antipolo Jr., Romel Pattaguan, and Daniel Lora – are also expected to recant their confessions of involvement and statements tagging Teves as the mastermind.

An associate of Villanueva’s, lawyer Harold Montalbo, confirmed that only Rivero had filed his counter-affidavit and recantation so far.

“Pumunta kami sa Department of Justice sa panel of prosecutors. Kami nag-file ng counter-affidavit ni Osmundo Rivero at kami rin po nag-sworn affidavit of recantation, na nire-recant ang kaniyang naunang isinalasay,” Montalbo said.



(We went to the panel of prosecutors at the Department of Justice. We filed the counter-affidavit and the sworn affidavit of recantation on behalf of Osmundo Rivero. He recanted his previous testimonies.)



According to a copy of Rivero’s counter-affidavit obtained by reporters, he was allegedly tortured by policemen into confessing and identifying Teves as the mastermind.

Rivero said in his counter-affidavit he was shocked that he was brought to the provincial headquarters on March 5 to be investigated for the assassination because he had stopped a Philippine National Police (PNP) vehicle to report his missing motorcycle.

“Noong araw at oras ding iyon, ako ay hinuli at pinasakay sa PNP vehicle at dinala sa PNP headquarters na nasa Provinicial Intelligence Unit sa Negros Oriental,” it read. “Nagulat na lamang ako na ako pala ay iimbestigahan tungkol sa pagpatay kay Gov Degamo.”

(Right there and then, I was arrested and made to ride a PNP vehicle, and I was taken to the PNP headquarters at the Provincial Intelligence Unit of Negros Oriental. I was shocked to find out I was being investigated for the killing of Governor Degamo.)

Rivero alleged he was tortured and suffocated with a plastic bag over his head, and a wire was used to choke him.

“Ako ay nahimatay, at nang ako ay nagkamalay na, aking napansin na lumubo ang aking leeg hanggang ngayon ay aking dinamdam,” the affidavit said.

(I passed out, and when I regained consciousness, I noticed my neck swelled, and until now I’m minding it.)

He also said he was kicked and told to say that Teves was the mastermind behind Degamo’s killing.

“Sinasabi rin sa akin na kung hindi ko ituturo si Cong Teves ay mapapahamak ang aking pamilya. Dahil sa takot na baka ako at ang aking pamilya ay patayin, sumunod na lamang ako sa kanilang gusto kahit na ang totoo ay hindi ko kailanman nakita o nakausap si Cong Teves,” Rivero said in his sworn statement.

(I was told that if I didn’t point to Cong Teves, my family will be in danger. Because I was afraid that I and my family would be killed, I followed what they wanted even if the truth is I have never spoken with nor seen Congressman Teves.)

The National Bureau of Investigation filed murder complaints against Teves on Wednesday, May 17, after several delays.

One reason for the delay was the expected recantation of six of the 11 suspects – almost all ex-military men – who had tagged Teves as the mastermind. It’s unclear who are the other two now allegedly uncooperative with the government’s investigation.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) previously denied the suspects were coerced into confessing or testifying against Teves.

“The statements had been given freely with CCTV cameras [around] and in front of other witnesses. This is all taken into consideration, so the complaints will have an accurate number,” DOJ Secretary Boying Remulla told reporters on May 15.

They DOJ also said they were confident prosecutors had a strong case against Teves and the other suspects.

Teves has not returned to the country, citing alleged threats to his life. He recently applied for asylum in the Southeast Asian nation of Timor-Leste, but his request was denied, according to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

Why it matters

Political killings are not new to the Philippines, but it’s rare that a sitting governor is killed in his own home, with dozens of others massacred, mostly ordinary people who were just caught in the crossfire.

Degamo’s killing also brought national attention to the long-running problem of unsolved killings in Negros Oriental and Negros Island. It has stirred conversations on ending impunity and protecting human rights in Negros Oriental – issues that are rarely talked about in the province.

The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs held marathon hearings to investigate the Degamo assassination and other killings in Negros Oriental from April 17 to 19, and from May 10 to 11.

The committee heard dozens of families of victims of unsolved killings, survivors, and police officers who were once assigned – or are currently assigned – to Negros Oriental. (READ: Tensions rise during Senate inquiry into Degamo assassination)

The Senate investigation concluded after five sessions on May 11. – Rappler.com