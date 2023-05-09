LIVESTREAM: Senate investigation into Degamo assassination

Watch the livestream here on Rappler at 9 am, May 10

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs continues on Wednesday, May 10, its investigation into the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, who was killed along with 9 other people.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa chairs the committee investigating the March 4 Degamo assassination, along with dozens of other killings. The inquiry began on April 17 and ran for three days. (WATCH: LIVESTREAM: Senate inquiry into Degamo killing)

The brazen attack, also known as the “Pamplona massacre,” brought national attention to the long-running problem of unsolved killings in Negros Island.

The death toll in the massacre rose to 10 on Saturday, May 6, when Fredilino Cafe Jr. died two months after he sustained a gunshot wound.

Dela Rosa previously called the killings in Negros Oriental a “reign of terror.”

