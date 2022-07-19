36 Years: Birthing pains of a new administration

Writer and historian Manolo Quezon talks about the delicate balance of power in Malacañang under the Marcos Jr. administration

MANILA, Philippines – This episode of 36 Years is a primer of sorts for the first State of the Nation Address.

We talk to historian Manolo Quezon about the beginnings of the second Marcos presidency, the delicate balance of power in Malacañang, and his picks for the Cabinet so far. – Rappler.com

