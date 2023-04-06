LIVESTREAM: Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper | Maundy Thursday 2023

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the CBCP, leads the Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper at 5 pm (Manila time) on Maundy Thursday, April 6

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Church commemorates Jesus’ final meal with his disciples on Maundy Thursday, April 6, by celebrating the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Included in this liturgy is the traditional washing of the feet, remembering how Jesus washed the feet of his disciples as a reminder that they, too, should learn to serve others.

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, leads the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper in his own diocese at 5 pm (Manila time) on Maundy Thursday.

Watch the Mass here. – Rappler.com