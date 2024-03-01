Bacolod horrified by discovery of dumped frozen body parts near NBI, capitol

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez, furious, says the dumping of body parts was the handiwork of a 'syndicate'

BACOLOD, Philippines – The local business community was rattled, and officials were left stunned and bewildered as the city woke to the grim discovery of frozen body parts dumped near the provincial capitol of Negros Occidental and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office on Friday, March 1.

“This is alarming! Grabe ni pagpanghangkat sa mga natungdan nga otoridad (It’s a big challenge for the authorities),” said Frank Carbon, chief executive officer of the Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBBCI).

The body parts, contained in a paper bag, were found in front of the NBI office, adjacent to the provincial government seat of Negros Occidental, on Aguinaldo Street, Kamote Kahoy in Barangay 4 at around 5:45 am.

The paper bag bore the names of an NBI-Bacolod agent and an alleged drug lord, along with a warning against the law enforcer who purportedly serves as protector of the latter.

Carbon said he was worried about the potentially adverse impact of the incident on the business community, Bacolod, and Negros Occidental, and its eventual repercussions on the local economy.

A furious Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez warned of a “syndicate” behind the dumping of the body parts.

“They chose the wrong city,” Benitez said.

It wasn’t the first time. In early 2023, the city witnessed a series of what locals refer to as “wigit bangkay, ti-il kag kamot” (dumping of bodies, mutilated hands, and feet), prompting Benitez to ask Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. for the replacement of Bacolod’s then-police director.

Local officials said an illegal drugs syndicate was likely responsible for last year’s dumping of body parts, a trend that ceased with the appointment of a new police director until Friday’s grisly discovery.

NBI-Bacolod Director Renoir Baldovino, however, dismissed the possibility of the incident being linked to the illegal drug trade in Bacolod, saying it was more likely a diversionary tactic by a group affected by the bureau’s crackdown on illegal gambling operations.

Baldovino cited the NBI-Bacolod’s intensified efforts against illegal gambling activities, particularly e-sabong (online cockfighting) in the city and province.

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), vowed to uncover those responsible for the recent dumping of body parts and hold them accountable.

“We assure the public that we will not relax, especially with an NBI agent facing a serious threat,” Aliño said.

He tasked the BCPO’s Special Intelligence Group (SIG) and Bacolod Police Station (BSP) No. 2 to focus and prioritize the case. – Rappler.com