Cebu City mayor files complaint vs Gwen Garcia over BRT stoppage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLASH: “The governor is supposed to make friends or make it clear that they’re making enemies. (Are you) friend or foe,” Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama said on the city's teleradio channel on Thursday, February 29.

'Frustrated with the social disturbance, economic loss, political turmoil brought about by Governor Garcia, I respectfully invoke the President's power and duty to discipline and suspend Governor Garcia,' Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama says in his complaint

CEBU, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama has filed an administrative complaint before the Office of the President against Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia for alleged abuse of authority in halting civil works at the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project site.

“If the CBRT is stopped, its objective to decongest traffic, reduce GHG emissions from which the public would benefit from would never be realized. This is on top of the public funds already spent but would only be laid to waste if CBRT remains unfinished,” Rama said in the 14-page complaint dated Wednesday, March 20.

Rama urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to hold Garcia liable for abuse of authority, oppression, and grave misconduct.

He alleged that Garcia violated the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act under Administrative Order No. 23, s. 1992.

“Governor Garcia should be reminded that the local Government Code only grants her administrative powers with respect to local affairs. She cannot dictate the thrust of national infrastructure projects, much less impose a requirement for her to approve them prior to implementation,” the mayor said in the complaint.

Rama has also asked Marcos to initiate an investigation and to issue a preventive suspension order against Garcia.

“Frustrated with the social disturbance, economic loss, political turmoil brought about by Governor Garcia, I respectfully invoke the President’s power and duty to discipline and suspend Governor Garcia,” Rama said in his complaint.

Garcia declined to comment on the complaint filed by Rama, when reporters asked her about the development on Friday afternoon, March 22.

On February 27, Garcia issued Memorandum No. 16-2024 ordering the project developer, Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Company Limited, to cease and desist construction activities on what the provincial government claimed was “provinced-owned” lots along Osmeña Boulevard.

Cebu Provincial Legal Officer Donato Villa said in a press conference on on February 29 that the project developer would be violating the National Heritage Act of 2009 for putting up parts of a CBRT bus station in an area that would block the view of the Cebu Provincial Capitol building.

To recall, the Department of Transportation (Philippines) (DOTr) manages the P16-billion CBRT that was initially planned to open in the fourth quarter of 2023. Marcos led the groundbreaking ceremony for the project at the Fuente Osmeña Circle in Cebu City on February 27, 2023. – Rappler.com