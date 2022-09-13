Mandaue City placed under state of calamity

CALAMITY. On September 10, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes met with the city disaster council to discuss putting the city under a state of calamity.

The Mandaue City DRRMO says 11 barangays were flooded because of the overflowing of Butuanon River

CEBU, Philippines – The Mandaue Sangguniang Panglungsod approved during its session on Monday, September 12, the local disaster council’s recommendation to put the city under a state of calamity because of flooding due to the swollen Butuanon River.

“The [declaration] is one of our ways to hasten our distribution of financial assistance which is what’s needed by those affected by the floods,” Mandaue City Research & Planning Section Chief Karlo Cabahug said in Cebuano during a media forum on Tuesday, September 13.

On September 9, the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MCDRRMO) said at least 1,800 residents and 450 families were evacuated after the Butuanon river overflowed, flooding 11 barangays.

Among these barangays were Umapad, Paknaan, Casuntingan, Tabok, and Tingub.

Cabahug said the city government has also identified danger zones. Residents in these areas will no longer be allowed to return to their homes.

Relocations ongoing

MCDRRMO Buddy Alain Ybañez said that there was already a plan to relocate those affected.

“We already have a local shelter plan on how to relocate them,” Ybañez said.

Ybañez said they estimated the number of households affected by the overflowing Butuanon river to nearly 1,000.

Based on the report sent to the city council by the MCDRRMO, there are 675 confirmed destroyed houses.

“Currently, for the past 10 years, we have the 6.5 relocation site in Barangay Paknaan where most of the residents have been evacuated to,” Ybañez said. He added that these are the same residents affected by the relocation of those occupying the three-meter easement along the Butuanon river.

As of this writing, the city government is providing free legal assistance to flood victims.

