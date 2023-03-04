‘We will find you’: Marcos warns killers of Governor Degamo they will pay for ‘dastardly crime’

(2nd UPDATE) Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte suggests that investigators ‘start looking at the political feud that has gripped Negros Oriental and has taken so many lives, not just of Governo Degamo’

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday, March 4, warned “all those involved in [the] killing” of Negros Oriental Roel Degamo that his government “will not rest” until they are made to pay for the crime.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the assassination of a sitting governor,” Marcos said in a statement. “My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice.”

In about a couple of hours after the President’s statement, the Department of Justice announced that Secretary Boying Remulla had put up a P50-million reward to anyone who could provide information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the killing.

Degamo was killed Saturday morning by heavily armed men who barged into an aid distribution activity outside his residential compound in Pamplona town, Negros Oriental.

Marcos said the investigation into the incident had developed quickly, and authorities already gathered “much information and now have a clear direction on how to proceed to bring to justice those behind this killing.”

The President continued: “I am warning all those involved in this killing: you can run but you cannot hide. We will find you. If you surrender now it will be your best option.”

Political feuds in Negros Oriental

Vice President Sara Duterte, who called Degamo “more than a political ally [but] a dear friend,” also condemned the ‘cowardly, evil act,” and asked authorities to make the killers, “especially the brains behind” the killing, “pay for their crime.



“Authorities must start looking at the political feud that has gripped Negros Oriental and has taken so many lives, not just of Governor Degamo,” the Vice President said in a statement.

Degamo appeared to have initially lost his reelection bid as governor in May 2022, after a nuisance candidate meant to be confused with him ate into his vote.



The Commission on Elections, however, eventually credited the nuisance candidate’s votes to Degamo, causing the latter to dislodge the false winner, Henry Teves, who was already serving at the capitol. The Supreme Court upheld the Comelec ruling in favor of Degamo less than a month ago.

Degamo had also opposed efforts to create the Negros Island Region, carving Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental from Central Visayas and Western Visayas, respectively.



Degamo’s fellow provincial governors, various leagues of local government officials across the country, and other elected officials in the Negros Island condemned the killing. – Rappler.com