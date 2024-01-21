IN PHOTOS: Celebrities spotted at Sinulog 2024 in Cebu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Any celebrities you encountered during this year's Sinulog in Cebu?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The annual Sinulog Festival in Cebu is associated with many things: thousands of devotees, locals, and tourists flocking the streets and landmarks of Cebu City; street dance performers in vibrant costumes and props; creatively designed floats and higantes (giant puppets); and of course, guest celebrities.

Here are some of the celebrities spotted joining the festivities this year.

Team Kramer

THE KRAMERS. Celebrity couple Doug and Chesca Kramer and their kids board a participating float during the Sinulog 2024 grand parade on Sunday, January 21. Ulysis Pontanares/Rappler

Derek Ramsay

DEREK. Filipino actor Derek Ramsay is aboard a participating float during the Sinulog 2024 grand parade on Sunday, January 21. Ulysis Pontanares/Rappler

Jak Roberto, Paul Salas, and Jet Lee

STARS. GMA stars Jak Roberto and Paul Salas and Cebuana motovlogger Jet Lee are aboard a float during the Sinulog 2024 grand parade on Sunday, January 21. Ulysis Pontanares/Rappler

Benjie, Kobe, and Andre Paras

THE PARAS MEN. Actor and basketball player Benjie Paras joins his sons, actor Andre Paras and basketball player Kobe Paras, on a participating float during the Sinulog 2024 grand parade on Sunday, January 21. Ulysis Pontanares/Rappler

Miss International 2023 3rd runner up Nicole Borromeo

QUEEN. Miss International 2023 third runner up Nicole Borromeo boards a participating float at the Sinulog 2024 grand parade on Sunday, January 21. Ulysis Pontanares/Rappler

Fumiya

FUMIYA. Japanese star and former ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemate Fumiya performs at the Sinulog 2024 culmination at the South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. Zavia Tuzara/Sinulog Foundation

BINI

IDOLS. P-pop group BINI joins a Sinulog 2024 event at Ayala Center Cebu on Sunday, January 21. BINI’s X page

Public officials like Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco; senators Bato dela Rosa, Bong Go, Bong Revilla, and Risa Hontiveros; and former senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino also graced the event. – Rappler.com