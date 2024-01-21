IN PHOTOS: Celebrities spotted at Sinulog 2024 in Cebu

Already have Rappler+? to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
Any celebrities you encountered during this year's Sinulog in Cebu?
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The annual Sinulog Festival in Cebu is associated with many things: thousands of devotees, locals, and tourists flocking the streets and landmarks of Cebu City; street dance performers in vibrant costumes and props; creatively designed floats and higantes (giant puppets); and of course, guest celebrities.
Here are some of the celebrities spotted joining the festivities this year.
Team Kramer
Derek Ramsay
Jak Roberto, Paul Salas, and Jet Lee
Benjie, Kobe, and Andre Paras
Miss International 2023 3rd runner up Nicole Borromeo
