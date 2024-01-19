SCHEDULE: Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2024 in Cebu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CEBU, Philippines – More than a million tourists, locals and devotees of the Senior Santo Niño (Child Jesus) are expected to converge in the Queen City of the South or Cebu City for the 459th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2024—a long weekend full of praise and revelry.

This year, Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, the overall chairman of the Sinulog activities, named the festival as Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024, a nod to the celebration’s fame and popularity all over the country and the world.

Meanwhile, the religious and spiritual Fiesta Señor’s theme is “Santo Niño: Magnet of Love in the Synodal Church.”

January 20 (Saturday)

12 am – Traslacion to Lapu-Lapu City

4 am – Send-off Mass at Nuestra Señora Virgen de Regla

5:30 am – Grand Fluvial Parade below CCLEX

7 am – Balik Baroto Regatta at South Road Property

8 am – Short Food Procession (Pier 1 to Basilica Minor del Santo Niño de Cebu)

9 am – Reenactment of the first Mass, baptism and wedding in Cebu at Basilica Minor del Santo Niño de Cebu

1 pm – Solemn Foot Procession at Basilica Minor del Santo Niño de Cebu

6 pm – Solemn Visperas Mass at Basilica Minor del Santo Niño de Cebu

8 pm – “Party at the Parks” in Plaza Independencia

January 21 (Sunday)

4 am – Mañanita Mass at Basilica Minore del Santo Niño

6 am – Pontifical Mass at Basilica Minore del Santo Niño

8 am – Sinulog Fiesta day opening at South Road Properties

9 am – Sinulog Grand Parade at South Road Properties

7 pm – Grand Finale and Grand Fireworks at South Road Properties

8 pm – Street Party Band at Plaza Independencia and other venues

9 pm – Pyrospectacular Show – Pyro Musical (venue to be announced)

January 22 (Monday)

Whole day – Awarding Ceremony at South Road Properties and Thanksgiving at Basilica Minore del Santo Niño

See detailed Fiesta Señor Mass and novena schedules at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu here, and the Sinulog events via the Sinulog Foundation Inc’s website here. – Rappler.com