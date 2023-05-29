Southwest monsoon prompts suspension of Boracay water sports, fishing, some trips

GLOOMY. Tourists and residents go to a Boracay beach resort despite the threat of heavy rain.

The Western Visayas region, where Boracay is located, is one of the areas on alert for the potential effects of the southwest monsoon

AKLAN, Philippines – Water sports activities, fishing, and certain trips to and from the island resort of Boracay were suspended by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) due to the potential threat of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The southwest monsoon is expected to be enhanced by Typhoon Betty (Mawar).

The Western Visayas region, where Boracay is located, is one of the areas on alert for the potential effects of the southwest monsoon.

Lieutenant Senior Grade Val Ernie Daitao, PCG-Aklan station commander, said the decision was based on the advisory issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at 5 am on Monday, May 29. It issued a later advisory at 11 am.

PAGASA’s advisory warned about rough to very rough waters in various seaboards, including the western seaboard of the Visayas.

Daitao announced the cancellation of all motorboat trips from Caticlan’s Jetty Port to Hambil Port in San Jose, Romblon, and to the port of Santa Fe, also in Romblon.

All water sports activities in Boracay were canceled on Monday, too.

The PCG urged fishermen to avoid venturing out to sea to prevent accidents.

On Saturday, May 27, the Western Visayas Regional Risk Reduction and Management Council raised the alert level throughout the region in anticipation of severe weather. The Department of the Interior and Local Government called for a pre-disaster risk assessment meeting leading to the decision.

Western Visayas was placed under the Bravo alert level, indicating medium risk.

All disaster risk reduction and management offices in the region have been instructed to remain vigilant and prepared for emergency situations. – Rappler.com

Jun Aguirre is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.