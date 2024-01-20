LIVESTREAM: Solemn Foot Procession of the Santo Niño in Cebu

LIVE

More than a thousand devotees converged at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu as the Solemn Foot Procession with the image of the Santo Niño (Child Jesus) begins

CEBU, Philippines – The streets of downtown Cebu City all the way to Osmeña Boulevard will be teeming with people again for the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2024 Solemn Foot Procession.

In previous years, the foot procession attracted millions of devotees who yearned to see in person the image of the Santo Niño. From young children to senior citizens, everyone is welcome to join the procession.

According to organizers of the Fiesta Señor, the new route for the solemn procession is slightly compared to the original course due to the ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system.

The route is as follows: Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu – left turn to Dionisio Jakosalem Street – right turn to Magallanes Street – Andres Borromeo Street – right turn to Leon Kilat Street – left turn to Natalio Bacalso Avenue – right turn to Vicente Rama Avenue – right turn to Buenaventura Rodriguez Street – right turn to Osmeña Boulevard – Return to Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.

In a media briefing, Deputy City Director for Operations Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that the cops have set up incident command posts in areas near the procession to provide assistance and first-aid to those attending the processions.

Watch the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu’s livestream of the Solemn Foot Procession of the Santo Niño here. – Rappler.com