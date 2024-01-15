WATCH: Sneak peek into Sinulog and Fiesta Señor 2024 in Cebu

The 459th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines are just around the corner and are expected to attract thousands of tourists, devotees, and families from all over the world to the island of Cebu

CEBU, Philippines – From colorful dance parades to solemn novena masses, the streets of Cebu are expected to be filled with merrymaking locals and proud Santo Niño (Child Jesus) devotees from all over the country come Sunday, January 21.

Tourists and locals alike will have the opportunity to witness ritual dance performances which showcase the heritage and culture of different municipalities and cities in Cebu.

Devotees will get a chance to sing and wave to the “Gozos” or the “Batobalani sa Gugma” (Magnet of Love) during a solemn pontifical mass to be presided over by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma on Sunday morning.

Large festival floats, costumed higantes (giant puppets), and famous celebrities are also expected to make an appearance during the Sinulog grand parade at the South Road Properties.

Watch this short TikTok video to know more about what’s to come during the 459th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines. – Rappler.com