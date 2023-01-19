Architecture student from Cabatuan town wins Miss Iloilo 2023

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – A 19-year-old architecture student from the Iloilo Science and Technology University won the Miss Iloilo 2023 pageant on Wednesday night, January 18,

Raniele Shaine Saulog, candidate No. 7 represented Cabatuan town at the pageant, part of the city’s famous Dinagyang festival that peaks on the weekend, January 21 and 22.

Chloei Darl Gabales of Jaro district was named 1st runner-up and Tracy Lois Bedua of Barotac Nuevo, 2nd runner-up.

Ma. Cristina Isabel Tallador of Pavia and Jeraldine Quimson of Mandurriao district bagged the 3rd and 4th runner-up slots, respectively.

A sashing ceremony on Thursday afternoon, January 19 at the SM City Iloilo gave Gabales, who was judged Best in Swimsuit and Best in Long Gown, the Miss Iloilo-Universe title.

Saulog was named Miss Iloilo-World and Bedua, Miss Iloilo-Binibini.

Saulog bagged the crown with her answer to a netizen in the Q and A portion, on the issue of overpopulation.

Chris John Buenafe asked “Today the population is exponentially growing. One wrong mindset about Filipinos is that they see overpopulation as something to be proud of. How will you convince the people of Iloilo that the increasing population is not good?”

Saulog replied: “The economic growth of our nation is now imbalanced. The ratio of family to houses is not equal. The amount of love and care and affection that a family could give is not enough. And if you still can’t understand that, where is your love for our country? Where is your love for our community? And I truly believe that a community that cares for each other is a community that stands together strong and powerful.”

Here is the list of winners of the special awards:

Miss Selfiegenic – Ma. Delza Anduque

Best in Tourism Video – Ma. Delza Anduque

Best in Swimwear Underwater – Chloie Darl Gabales

Best in The Throne Online Interview – Jeraldine Quimson

Best in Casual Wear Designers Fashion Show – Ma. Delza Anduque

Best in Talent – K Dilme Amanda Perera

Best in Themed Costume – Raniele Shaine Saulog

Best in Swimsuit – Chloei Darl Gabales

Best in Evening Gown – Chloei Darl Gabales

The Dinagyang Festival is the prime festival in Iloilo held every third week of January.

“The Dinagyang 2023 will be the greatest, loudest and grandest and most colorful event ever. I thank our trustees and officers of the Iloilo Festivals Foundation and our sponsors led by SM and Megaworld for your hard work and strong support. Viva Señor Sto. Niño!,” Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said in a statement.

The Police Regional Office-Western Visayas said it deployed on January 17 more than 7,200 personnel from the from the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Bureau of Fire Protection.at various events areas of the Dinagyang.

-Rappler.com