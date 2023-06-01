Severe Tropical Storm Betty leaves PAR, but more monsoon rain expected

PAGASA warns that monsoon rain may cause floods and landslides in Occidental Mindoro, Antique, and the northern part of Palawan

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Betty (Mawar) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday afternoon, June 1, but the southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to trigger more rain in parts of the country.

Betty was already 685 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, as of 4 pm on Thursday. The severe tropical storm is moving north northeast at 15 kilometers per hour, slightly faster than the previous 10 km/h.

Outside PAR, Betty may make landfall in or pass very close to Japan’s Okinawa Island on Thursday evening or early Friday morning, June 2, according to PAGASA.

Betty weakened again as it left PAR, with its maximum sustained winds decreasing from 100 km/h to 95 km/h. Its gustiness went down from 125 km/h to 115 km/h.

Betty may also weaken further “due to lower sea surface temperature of the sea surrounding the Ryukyu Islands” in Japan. It could be downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, June 3, or earlier.

Betty’s exit came more than five days after it entered PAR as a super typhoon last Saturday, May 27. Before its entry, it had reached a peak intensity of 215 km/h.

It was the country’s second tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first super typhoon of the year.

Betty did not make landfall in the Philippines, but it still brought heavy rain and strong winds to Northern Luzon. Signal No. 2 was the highest tropical cyclone wind signal raised due to Betty.

Since Betty is already outside PAR, the southwest monsoon “will become the dominant rain-causing system in the country.”

PAGASA warned that monsoon rain may cause floods and landslides in Occidental Mindoro, Antique, and the northern part of Palawan, including the Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan islands.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms could also hit Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Batanes, the rest of Mimaropa, and the rest of the Visayas.

The rest of Cagayan Valley as well as Mindanao might have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, too.

The southwest monsoon will also bring occasional to frequent gusts to the northern part of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Northern Samar, and the northern part of Samar.

Still due to the southwest monsoon, another gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Thursday, covering these seaboards:

northern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Babuyan Islands) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 3.1 to 5 meters high

other northern seaboards of Luzon and eastern seaboard of Luzon – rough to very rough seas, with waves 3.1 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised small vessels not to sail and larger vessels to be on alert for big waves. – Rappler.com