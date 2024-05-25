Tropical Depression Aghon makes 7th landfall in Marinduque

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Aghon as of May 25, 2024, 11 pm.

After Marinduque, Tropical Depression Aghon could make another landfall in mainland Quezon by Sunday morning, May 26

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Aghon made its seventh landfall in Torrijos, Marinduque, at 10 pm on Saturday, May 25, the weather bureau said in a briefing past 11 pm.

In the vicinity of Torrijos, Aghon was moving northwest at only 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression also slightly re-intensified, with its maximum sustained winds increasing from 45 km/h to 55 km/h. Its gustiness is now up to 75 km/h from 70 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) expects Aghon to make another landfall in mainland Quezon within 12 hours, or by Sunday morning, May 26.

PAGASA also warned that Quezon will be receiving the heaviest rainfall in the next 24 hours. The province and other areas listed below should remain on alert for floods and landslides.

Saturday evening, May 25, to Sunday evening, May 26

Greater than 200 millimeters (mm): Quezon including Polillo Islands

100-200 mm: southern part of Aurora, eastern part of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Marinduque, Camarines Norte

50-100 mm: rest of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, rest of Bulacan, eastern part of Pampanga, Metro Manila, rest of Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Burias Island, Camarines Sur

Sunday evening, May 26, to Monday evening, May 27

100-200 mm: Polillo Islands

50-100 mm: eastern part of Isabela, Aurora, northern part of Quezon, eastern part of Bulacan, eastern part of Rizal, Camarines Norte

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is raised in the following areas as of 11 pm on Saturday, with Aghon bringing strong winds:

southeastern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue)

southern part of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

southern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda)

eastern and southern parts of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Gapan City, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen)

Aurora

eastern part of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat)

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Quezon

Rizal

Laguna

eastern part of Cavite (Mendez, General Mariano Alvarez, Noveleta, Silang, Dasmariñas City, General Trias City, Amadeo, Carmona, Kawit, Rosario, Tanza, Alfonso, Tagaytay City, Bacoor City, Trece Martires City, Imus City, Indang)

eastern part of Batangas (Lobo, Taysan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, San Juan, Santo Tomas, Batangas City, Tingloy, Bauan, San Luis, Mabini, San Pascual, San Jose, Ibaan, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Calaca, Cuenca, Talisay, Agoncillo, Lemery, Tanauan City, Alitagtag, San Nicolas, Laurel, Santa Teresita, Taal)

northern part of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Calapan City, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong, Roxas)

parts of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Abra de Ilog)

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Burias Island

On Sunday, Aghon will trigger moderate to rough seas in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon as well as the southern seaboard of Quezon and Bicol. Waves will be 1.5 to 3.5 meters high.

The weather bureau advised small boats to take precautionary measures, or if possible, to avoid sailing altogether.

Aghon’s first six landfalls were in these areas:

Friday, May 24

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

After the seventh landfall in Marinduque and the projected eighth landfall in Quezon, Aghon “will begin turning north northeastward and emerge over the waters east of Aurora” by Sunday afternoon or evening, PAGASA said.

“Once over the waters east of Aurora, it may begin to intensify and reach tropical storm category” on Sunday evening, added the weather bureau.

Afterwards, Aghon may strengthen further into a severe tropical storm or typhoon while still inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It might exit PAR on Wednesday, May 29.

Aghon is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com