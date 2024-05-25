Ever ready: PVL rising star Gandler humbly accepts bench gig, delivers as Laure rests

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As Alas Pilipinas battles fatigue amid the daily grind of the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup, super sub Vanie Gandler rises to the occasion to help the Philippines reach its first-ever AVC playoff berth

MANILA, Philippines – In the weeklong 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup, teams get little to no rest as games come one after another every single day.

Thus, an ever-ready bench mob is vital for any squad aspiring for a podium finish, and such was the case for Alas Pilipinas, once the lowest-ranked country in the 10-team field, but is now the second team to reach the knockout semifinals off a decisive rout of Iran, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15, on Saturday, May 25.

Clinching their third straight win in just as many days, the host nation turned to their hungry reserves led by PVL rising star Vanie Gandler, who made the most of her extended playing time with 9 points – 4 coming in the tone-setting first set and another 4 in the third.

Filling in for the resting Eya Laure, the Cignal HD Spikers standout was simply elated that she paid off the trust placed in her by head coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

“I’m just really happy to be able to help the team, to be able to help Eya, because it’s a tournament where we play every day and they get tired too,” she said.

“I know that our role as second-stringers is very important so that they get enough rest, so that everyone is strong especially coming into the semis, now that we made it.”

With Laure and Thea Gagate put on ice for the entire match, Alas turned to Gandler, new tournament-leading scorer Angel Canino (16 points) and PVL MVP Sisi Rondina (12 points) against Iran, to not only get the win and semis berth, but also reach a new world rank of No. 57 from No. 62.

The victory also marked the first time the Philippines reached an AVC semifinal, regardless of gender.

Heading to Alas’ fourth straight game day on Sunday, May 26, against winless Chinese Taipei, the likes of Gandler, Faith Nisperos, and Arah Panique are expected to get an even heavier workload before the cross-pool semifinal begins on Tuesday, May 28.

“I’m so proud of everyone and I’m so happy, not just for the team, but also the crowd who really boosts our energy. It’s my first time playing with the national team and it’s really a different feeling seeing the Philippine flag everywhere, feeling the heart of everyone,” Gandler continued.

“To be honest, with the preparation we had, we didn’t really put much expectations, but I always knew that this team would fight, so I’m not surprised that every game, everyone poured their hearts out,” – Rappler.com