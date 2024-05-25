Tropical Depression Aghon moving over Samar Sea, heading for Bicol

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Aghon as of May 25, 2024, 8 am.

PAGASA says Tropical Depression Aghon might cross the Bicol Peninsula between Saturday afternoon, May 25, and early Sunday morning, May 26

MANILA, Philippines – After making its first two landfalls in Eastern Samar, Tropical Depression Aghon began moving over the Samar Sea early Saturday morning, May 25.

Aghon first made landfall in Homonhon Island at 11:20 pm on Friday, May 24, then in the municipality of Giporlos at 12:40 am on Saturday. Both areas are part of Eastern Samar.

By 7 am on Saturday, the tropical depression was located over the coastal waters of Calbayog City, Samar, moving northwest at a relatively fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

From the Samar Sea, Aghon will be heading for the Bicol Peninsula, which it might cross between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning, May 26. This would be its third landfall.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also said in its 8 am bulletin that Aghon continues to have maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h, while its gustiness is up to 85 km/h.

Rainfall warnings remain in effect due to the tropical depression. Floods and landslides are possible in these areas hit by heavy rain:

Saturday, May 25

100-200 millimeters (mm): Bicol, Northern Samar, northern part of Samar

50-100 mm: southern part of Quezon, Polillo Islands, Marinduque, eastern part of Romblon, rest of Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, northern part of Western Visayas, northern part of Leyte, northern part of Cebu

Sunday, May 26

100-200 mm: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes

50-100 mm: Quezon, Aurora, rest of Bicol

As for strong winds, there are no more areas in Mindanao under Signal No. 1. But portions of Luzon and the Visayas are still on this list as of 8 am on Saturday:

Aurora

Polillo Islands

northern and southeastern parts of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Tagkawayan, Gumaca, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Atimonan, Unisan, Mauban, Real, Infanta, General Nakar, Padre Burgos, Agdangan)

eastern part of Romblon (Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Romblon)

eastern part of Marinduque (Santa Cruz, Torrijos)

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias Island and Ticao Island

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

northern part of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)

extreme northern part of Cebu (San Remigio, Tabogon, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Borbon) including Camotes Islands and Bantayan Island

On Saturday, Aghon is still causing moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.5 to 3.5 meters high, in the seaboards of Bicol, the southern seaboard of Quezon, the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas, the western seaboard of Samar and Northern Samar, and the eastern seaboard of Caraga.

The weather bureau advised small boats to take precautionary measures, or if possible, to avoid sailing altogether.

After crossing the Bicol Peninsula, Aghon may emerge either over Lamon Bay or the waters north of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur early Sunday morning, followed by another possible landfall in Quezon’s Polillo Islands also in the morning.

PAGASA said Aghon could also intensify into a tropical storm during that time.

On Sunday afternoon, Aghon is expected to start recurving toward the northeast. It may keep gaining strength over the Philippine Sea and eventually intensify into a typhoon on Tuesday, May 28.

It might leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday or Wednesday, May 29.

Aghon is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com