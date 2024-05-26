Tropical Storm Aghon makes 8th landfall in Quezon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Tropical Storm Aghon as of May 26, 2024, 8 am.

More areas in Calabarzon are placed under Signal No. 2 due to Tropical Storm Aghon at 8 am on Sunday, May 26

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Aghon made its eighth landfall in Lucena City, Quezon, at 4:30 am on Sunday, May 26, the weather bureau confirmed to Rappler.

As of 7 am, Aghon was already moving northwest over Dolores, Quezon, at a slightly faster 15 kilometers per hour from 10 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also said in its 8 am bulletin that the tropical storm continues to have maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

Its gustiness, however, is now up to 110 km/h from the previous 90 km/h.

In the next 12 hours, or until Sunday afternoon, Aghon is projected to cross mainland Calabarzon and Polillo Islands. It is likely to remain a tropical storm, but it might also weaken over mainland Calabarzon because of “land interaction,” PAGASA said.

By Sunday evening or early Monday morning, May 27, Aghon may already be off the eastern coast of Quezon or Aurora.

More areas in Calabarzon have been placed under Signal No. 2 as of 8 am on Sunday. Below are the areas covered by tropical cyclone wind signals.

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

northern and central parts of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Mauban, Real, General Nakar, Infanta, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands

Laguna

eastern part of Rizal (Jala-Jala, Pililla, Tanay)

eastern part of Batangas (Tanauan City, San Jose, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Cuenca, San Pascual, Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

southeastern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue)

southern part of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

southern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda)

eastern and southern parts of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Gapan City, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen)

Aurora

eastern part of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat)

Bulacan

Metro Manila

rest of Quezon

rest of Rizal

Cavite

rest of Batangas

northern part of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Calapan City, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong, Roxas)

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

northern part of Albay (Tiwi, Polangui, Malinao, Libon, Oas, Ligao City)

Burias Island

Aghon is also bringing moderate to torrential rain on Sunday. PAGASA stressed that floods and landslides are likely amid the prolonged rainfall.

Sunday, May 26

Greater than 200 millimeters (mm): Quezon

100-200 mm: Aurora, eastern part of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Metro Manila, Camarines Norte

50-100 mm: eastern part of Isabela, Nueva Ecija, rest of Bulacan, eastern part of Pampanga, rest of Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Burias Island, western part of Camarines Sur, Cuyo Islands, Aklan, Antique

Monday, May 27

50-100 mm: eastern part of Isabela, northern part of Aurora, Polillo Islands

For the first time as well, a storm surge warning has been issued for Aghon. In its 8 am warning, PAGASA said there is a “minimal to moderate risk” of storm surges over the “exposed and low-lying coastal areas” of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay (west coast), Burias Island, mainland Masbate (northwest coast), and Aklan.

Meanwhile, the gale warning issued at 5 am remains in effect. This covers the coastal waters of Marinduque and Quezon, the southern coastal waters of Batangas, and the northern coastal waters of Camarines Norte. PAGASA said travel is risky for small vessels, “including all motorbancas of any type of tonnage.”

Outside those areas under the gale warning, Aghon will still cause moderate to rough seas in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the seaboard of Bicol. Waves are 1.5 to 3.5 meters high, so small boats must take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether.

Aghon’s first seven landfalls were in these areas:

Friday, May 24

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

Starting Monday, Aghon is expected to gradually speed up northeast while intensifying, and it may become a severe tropical storm offshore.

“Aghon reaching typhoon category within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is not yet ruled out, although it will most likely happen far from the landmass,” the weather bureau said.

Its exit from PAR might be on Wednesday, May 29.

Aghon is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com