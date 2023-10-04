Cone admits losing hope, but Brownlee rescues Gilas Pilipinas en route to Asian Games final

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BAND OF BROTHERS. Gilas Pilipinas players embrace Justin Brownlee for his heroics in the 19th Asian Games.

Justin Brownlee whips up a magical performance in a miraculous win that sees Gilas Pilipinas fight back from a 20-point deficit against no less than defending champion China at its own turf

MANILA, Philippines – 33 points to end a 33-year wait.

It must be fate as Justin Brownlee steered Gilas Pilipinas to the Asian Games final for the first time since 1990, hitting big shot after big shot in an exhilarating 77-76 comeback victory over host China on Wednesday, October 4.

Brownlee whipped up a magical performance, erupting for 17 fourth-quarter points in the miraculous win that saw the Philippines fight back from a 20-point deficit against no less than the defending champions at their own turf.

Even head coach Tim Cone admitted accepting defeat as China held the upper hand for almost the entire game before Brownlee came to the rescue.

“I thought for sure we’re going to lose that game. But the good news is even though I lost hope, our players did not lose hope,” Cone said during the post-game press conference, as posted by One Sports.

“They kept fighting and battling. All the credit to our players. They were amazing.”

Brownlee saved the best for last.

The Barangay Ginebra import drained all of his five three-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored the last 8 points in the Philippines’ win-clinching 10-0 run inside the final 2:30 minutes.

His go-ahead trey over two Chinese defenders with 24 seconds left gave the Filipinos their only lead of the game, and eventually, the win.

Justin Brownlee against China:



– 33 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts

– 17 pts in the 4th

– outscored China in 4th, 17-14

– 5/5 from three in 4th

– personal 8-0 run to end game



Gilas Pilipinas storms back from 20-point hole to hack out 77-76 win and reach #AsianGames final.



(📸: FIBA) pic.twitter.com/tgGhwM591q — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) October 4, 2023

“Playing here in China against China, very hostile crowd, it got to be up there with one of the greatest shots I’ve hit,” Brownlee told One Sports’ Paolo del Rosario about his final triple.

“It just feels so surreal, it feels good to still be alive and in contention for the gold medal.”

Brownlee hopes to go all the way as Gilas Pilipinas battles Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan for the gold medal on Friday, October 6.

The Nationals last captured the Asian Games crown in the 1962 edition, where the squad led by the late great Caloy Loyzaga completed a four-peat. – Rappler.com