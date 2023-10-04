Young Ateneo proves worth, downs loaded La Salle in late shootout

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEADEYE. Ateneo center Mason Amos attempts a jump shot over the La Salle defense in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The young Ateneo Blue Eagles showed poise beyond their years in the biggest moment, as they downed longtime rivals La Salle Green Archers in a captivating fourth-quarter shootout, 77-72, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 4.

This marks the ninth time in the last 10 Ateneo-La Salle rivalry bouts that the Blue Eagles prevailed over the Green Archers.

In a massive bounce-back effort from a scoreless UAAP Season 86 debut, Ateneo star forward Kai Ballungay erupted for an 18-point, 16-rebound double-double with 12 offensive boards in just 22 minutes.

Rookie Mason Amos likewise erased a bad first impression with 12 points on multiple clutch threes in just 11 minutes off the bench as his fellow front court newbie Joseph Obasa chipped in 11 points, 15 boards, and 3 blocks.

Kevin Quiambao, who did his best attempt to match the Eagles’ torrid shooting late in regulation, saw his 17-point, 14-rebound, 7-assist line go down the drain in the heartbreaking loss. Veteran guard Evan Nelle chipped in 15 points on just 4-of-15 shooting to go with 3 boards and 3 dimes. – Rappler.com