FALSE: Arthriheal Health Supplement treats arthritis

Arthriheal Health Supplement is not registered with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration. It did not undergo any quality and safety evaluation process

At a glance

Claim: Arthriheal Health Supplement treats arthritis.

Arthriheal Health Supplement treats arthritis. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: Arthriheal Health Supplement is not a registered product with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration. The FDA published a public health warning against the purchase and consumption of Arthriheal Health Supplement in 2022.

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 138,000 views on Facebook, as of writing.

Complete details

A post on July 9 by the Facebook page “Say Goodbye to Your Arthritis and Joint Pains” claims that Arthriheal Health Supplement treats arthritis.

This is false.

According to the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Arthriheal Health Supplement is not on its list of approved food and drug products.

The FDA also issued a public health warning in 2022, prohibiting the purchase and consumption of Arthriheal Health Supplement.

The FDA said in its public health warning that they could not assure consumers that Arthriheal Health Supplement was safe for consumption because it did not undergo FDA’s evaluation process. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



