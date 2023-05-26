FACT CHECK: Construction of Bulacan hospital not a Marcos idea

While the groundbreaking ceremony for the St. Bernadette Mother and Child Hospital was done this year, the law creating the hospital was signed by former president Duterte

Claim: The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is building a new hospital in Bulacan.

Rating: MISSING CONTEXT

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook video posted on May 18 bears the text “OMG! 375 MILYON BUDGET. PBBM MAGPAPATAYO NG MOTHER AND CHILD HOSPITAL” (OMG! 375 million budget. PBBM will build a Mother and Child hospital). It has 140,000 views, 11,000 reactions, and 529 comments as of writing.

The Facebook video shows clips of the April 19 groundbreaking ceremony for the St. Bernadette Mother and Child Hospital in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Facts: The video fails to provide context behind the construction of the new hospital. While the groundbreaking ceremony was held this year under the Marcos administration, the law for its creation – Republic Act 11272 – was signed in April 2019 by former president Rodrigo Duterte. In other words, the project was initiated by the previous Duterte administration, of which no mention was made in the video.

On the P375 million budget: In his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, Marcos said the level 1 three-story hospital will be equipped with 65 beds and key facilities such as an operating room, recovery room, maternity and isolation facilities, laboratory, imaging facility, and a pharmacy.

The construction of the new hospital will be done in phases. Initial funding of P50 million has been allocated and sourced from the 2023 General Appropriations Act under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program. The second phase of the construction in 2024 will need an estimated P75 million, and an additional P250 million for the completion of the main building in 2025. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.