FACT CHECK: Marcos did not say UK Royal Navy to help patrol West Philippine Sea

A Facebook video falsely claims the United Kingdom would send the Royal Navy into Philippine waters following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s attendance at King Charles’ coronation

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that his attendance at the coronation of King Charles III would pave the way for the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy to help patrol the West Philippine Sea.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook video was posted on May 9 with the title “MALAKING GULO TO! GRABE PRES BBM! UMATAKE SI KING CHARLES! GYERA NA! SUMUGOD SA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA!” (This is a huge mess! President BBM! King Charles attacked! It’s war! Rushed to the West Philippine Sea!). It has 190,000 views, 940 shares, and 12,000 reactions as of writing.

A narrator says in the video: “Ayon kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, hindi puwedeng maliitin ang mga ganitong uri ng imbitasyon ng United Kingdom dahil dito magsisimula ang pagpasok ng mga Royal Navy sa Pilipinas.”

(According to President Bongbong Marcos, these types of invitations from the United Kingdom cannot be underestimated because this is where the entry of the Royal Navy into the Philippines will begin.)

The video also claims that the UK warned potential trespassers in the Philippines’ maritime territory that the Royal Navy would come to the aid of the Philippines at Marcos’ request.

The facts: The clip of Marcos’ speech used for the false claim came from an RTVM video of the President during an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC last May 4.

In his five-minute answer to queries about his invitation to the royal coronation, nowhere did the President say that his attendance would guarantee the presence of the Royal Navy in Philippine waters.

Instead, he talked about his reasons for attending the coronation, his ocular visit to Gatwick airport, and a planned dialogue with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the coronation. According to Philippine Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland Teodoro Locsin Jr., Marcos intended to discuss partnerships and potential military cooperation with the UK.

No promised deployment: The Facebook video also used a clip of UK Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan during her March 31 visit to the Philippine Coast Guard, where she discussed maritime security and marine conservation as part of the UK’s commitment to “deepening diplomatic, economic and security-based ties in the Indo-Pacific.”

She did not mention that the UK would send the Royal Navy to help protect the West Philippine Sea amid China’s continued incursions into Philippine waters. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com