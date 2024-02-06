January 2024 inflation drops to 2.8% | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Prices of goods accelerate at a slower pace for the fourth straight month in January, as food prices continue to stabilize. The Philippine Statistics Authority reports the inflation rate in January 2024 eased further to 2.8%.

Malacañang allots P4.4 million for customized apparel for the anniversary celebration of the Office of the President.

Google removes cached website links from its search results. Search liaison Danny Sullivan says they decided to retire the feature because ‘these days, things have greatly improved.’

After waiting for seven decades to become sovereign, Britain’s King Charles is diagnosed with a form of cancer. The type of cancer nor the prognosis was not revealed but the Palace clarifies it is not prostate cancer.

Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have parted ways and called off their wedding. Talk show host Boy Abunda confirms this in an episode of ‘Fast Talk with Boy Abunda’ Tuesday, February 6. – Rappler.com