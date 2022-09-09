Most systemic reactions among children reported in a US CDC survey are mild

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says that irritability and crying are the most frequent systemic reactions experienced by children aged 6 months to 2 years

Claim: More than half of the children surveyed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) had a systemic reaction after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rating: MISSING CONTEXT

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 1,100 reactions, 835 comments, and 10,000 views on Facebook, as of writing.

Taken out of context: According to a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) published on September 2, 2022, systemic reactions were reported for “2,649 (55.8%) children aged 6 months–2 years.”

However, the report also said that “systemic reactions are expected after vaccination” and “serious adverse events are rare.”

Most systemic reactions are mild: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a report in June 2022 that said the following systemic reactions are most common:

Irritability and decrease/loss of appetite are commonly reported in clinical trial participants aged 6 months to 3 years (36 months) who received Moderna vaccines, and in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients, aged 6 months to 23 months.

are commonly reported in clinical trial participants aged 6 months to 3 years (36 months) who received Moderna vaccines, and in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients, aged 6 months to 23 months. Fever is commonly reported in participants who received Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines

is commonly reported in participants who received Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines Sleepiness is reported in those who received Moderna vaccines.

What are systemic reactions? According to the US CDC and the American Family Physician (AFP), systemic reactions are a type of vaccine side effect. Both the US CDC and the AFP said that there are two types of side effects:

Local reactions: Occur where the shot is given and include reactions like injections site pain, swelling, and redness.

Occur where the shot is given and include reactions like injections site pain, swelling, and redness. Systemic reactions: These include reactions like fever, headache, body aches, fatigue, irritability, rash, and drowsiness.

