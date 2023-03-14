FACT CHECK: Ad of unregistered product misrepresents endorsement by Kris Aquino

The advertisement uses Kris Aquino’s name and alters photos to make it appear that she believes in the product

Claim: Well-known celebrity Kris Aquino, daughter of former president Corazon Aquino and sister of former president Benigno Aquino III, endorses the use of a certain brand of a mixed nuts product to “live healthier, younger, and more beautiful.”

An advertisement posted by a Facebook page named “Kris Aquino” said that Kris has successfully said goodbye to cancer as a result of her using the Super Meal Mix, the mixed nuts product. The said product helped her regain stable health and eliminated the cancer cells in her body by 98%.

The ad contains photos of Kris with the products served for her to eat.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has 110 shares, 868 comments, and 6,200 reactions as of writing. Interest in the product is evident in the comment section with netizens asking “How much?” and “How to order?”

The facts: The ad of the fake account bearing the name of Kris used altered photos of the actress.

The original photos posted on her official Facebook page (bearing the blue check mark) were uploaded on December 2, 2017, and October 20, 2020. The photos were altered putting the nuts above some of the dishes served at her table.

Never had cancer: The actress, herself, had said in the past that she has no cancer. Instead, she is battling four auto-immune diseases.

Unregistered product: Super Mix Nuts is not on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) list of registered food products. Searches using the keywords “Super Mix Nuts,” “Super Meal Mix,” and “Super Meal Mix Nuts” did not show any registration information pertaining to the said product.

Following the link provided in the post, the said product appears to be affiliated with GoFarm and Super Meal Nuts and Seeds Mix Management. However, no results showed up when searched on the FDA’s list of registered food industries.

The verification portal is updated as of March 10, 2023.

Punishable by law: Pursuant to the FDA’s Administrative Order 2020-0017, all establishments engaged in the business of health products are required to secure a license to operate (LTO) and certificate of product registration (CPR). Violations of the said act can be penalized under Section 11 of Republic Act 9711. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

