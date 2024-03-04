9 months after Tito, Vic, Joey leave TAPE, Jalosjos axes noon show

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Nine months after comedians Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon (TVJ) left Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE), the Jalosjos-led firm axed its noon show that had been renamed Tahanang Pinakamasaya (Home of the Happiest) only two months ago.

On its official YouTube account, a video of the show’s closing on Saturday, March 2 has the title, “Paalam mga Kapuso! Hanggang sa muli.” (Goodbye Kapuso! Until next time)

Ex-convict Romeo Jalosjos Sr., owner of TAPE, has a blocktime agreement with GMA to air a noon show on GMA-7 until December 2024.

In closing remarks during Tahanang Pinakamasaya’s episode on Saturday, March 2, the show’s hosts Isko Moreno and Paolo Contis appeared to have bid goodbye as they thanked advertisers and viewers on behalf of TAPE.

“Maraming, maraming salamat po. Isa na namang Sabadong hindi natin malilimutan. Ang lahat ng ito ay alay namin para sa inyo mula sa pamilya ng TAPE Inc., ang taga hatid ng tulong, saya, at unli sorpresa mula pa ng 1979 sa pamamagitan ng Eat Bulaga hanggang ngayon sa Tahanang Pinakamasaya,” Moreno said.

(Thank you very much. Another Saturday that we cannot forget. All of these are for you, from the family of TAPE Inc. which has been giving help, fun, and unlimited surprises since 1979 via Eat Bulaga until Tahanang Pinakamasaya.)

TAPE’s Facebook page went offline after the Saturday episode. As of writing, its Facebook official account led to a “This content isn’t available right now” page.

On Monday, a new video of Tahanang Pinakamasaya‘s last moments backstage was uploaded on its official YouTube account saying that Saturday’s show was its “Farewell Episode.” The 10-minute clip shows some of the hosts and other people in the studio crying.

On Sunday, Moreno, a former Manila City mayor who lost badly in the 2022 presidential elections, posted a Saturday photo of him with his wife in the APT Studio in Cainta, Rizal, where Tahanang Pinakamasaya’s live show was held.

“Today, I have a special audience in #TahananangPinakamasaya Studio. Thank you so much for always being in my gedli! Mapa-wakali, kodli, o nanka man ‘yan. Lagi kang nandyan para suportahan ako sa bawat field of undertaking na aking pinapasok,” he said in his post.

(Today, I have a special audience in Tahanang Pinakamasaya Studio. Thank you so much for always being on my side. Whether left, back or wherever, you’re always there supporting me in every field I undertake.)

This was followed by a related post, an art card quoting Moreno which reads: “Ang buhay maraming pagsubok. Minsan kapag may nagsasarang pintuan, may nagbubukas na bintana… Sa bawat pagsubok sa buhay, minsan pinagtitibay lang tayo ‘yan. Dahil mayroon pa tayong kahaharapin na mas mabigat pagdating ng araw.”

(Life has many challenges. Sometimes, when a door closes, a window opens. In every challenge in life, sometimes it makes us stronger. Because we still have stronger challenges to face.)

TAPE was the producer of the Philippines’ longest running noon show, Eat Bulaga, which started in 1979 or 45 years ago. But the Jalosjos family had a bitter falling out with TVJ over how to run the show, which prompted the trio to leave TAPE on May 31, 2023.

They then put up a new noon show on tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan’s TV5, initially named E.A.T., which started on July 1, 2023 on the Kapatid channel.

Last January, a Marikina court ordered TAPE to stop using Eat Bulaga after it lost a trademark dispute in December 2023 with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines.

TAPE then renamed its show, Tahanang Pinakamasaya, and TVJ adopted E.A.T. Bulaga on TV5.

De Leon coined Eat Bulaga for the noon show in 1979, but it was Jalosjos who chose it from list of names given to him.

Tahanang Pinakamasaya’s ratings declined in recent weeks vis-a-vis the ratings of ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime and E.A.T. Bulaga, based on unofficial television ratings data. The number of ads aired during the show also dropped after TVJ left TAPE.

Two weeks ago, De Leon posted on his Instagram Nielsen ratings which had Tahanang Pinakamasaya trailing E.A.T. Bulaga and It’s Showtime.

In June 2023, GMA signed a landmark deal with ABS-CBN to air its noon show, It’s Showtime, on its other free TV channel, GTV, in what its then-CEO Felipe Gozon declared as the end of their TV war. The transfer effectively boosted It’s Showtime’s reach.

TAPE was reportedly having a hard time keeping up with its payments to GMA.

Entertainment website pep.ph, which is partly owned by GMA Network, reported on Sunday that only replays of Tahanang Pinakamasaya would be aired from Monday until Thursday this week.

On Monday, a replay of Tahanang Pinakamasaya’s February 3 episode with the Dancing Duo Double Double Grand Finals was aired on Channel 7.

TAPE can put up a new show or GMA can air another show if TAPE is unable to provide one for the noon time slot on Channel 7.

GMA has the variety show TiktoClock on Channel 7 which it can tap to replace Tahanang Pinakamasaya, or it can move It’s Showtime to Channel 7 from sister station GTV. – Rappler.com

