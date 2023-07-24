Koko on new opposition: Why not someone ‘blood related’ to Marcos?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

While the Senate Minority Leader makes that remark in a lighthearted tone, there’s reason for him to believe Senator Imee Marcos might be aligned with the minority on some issues

Following the opening of the second regular Senate session of the 19th Congress on Monday morning, July 24, Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III was asked if he was eyeing any more senators to join his lonely minority of two.

Aside from Pimentel, only Senator Risa Hontiveros, a former Akbayan party-list representative, identifies with the minority.

His response?

“I don’t think so. The next logical person to recruit to the minority is blood related to the President,” said Pimentel, obviously in jest.

There’s only one senator “blood related” to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. – his older sister Imee.

While Pimentel made that remark in a lighthearted tone as he left the press conference, there’s reason for him to believe Senator Imee Marcos might be aligned with the minority on some issues.

The older sister has publicly disagreed with her brother on several occasions.

These include her brother’s return to strengthening the Philippines’ alliance with the United States, his vetoing of the law creationg the Bulacan Economic Zone, and several provisions in the Maharlika Fund bill (although she later voted to pass it).

Imee arrived at the Senate session hall in a violet dress and a big smile across her face. She said that she was praying for “good luck” for her brother in his 2nd State of the Nation Address taking place later on Monday afternoon. – Rappler.com