Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel raises the alarm over what he describes as the ‘tampering’ of the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund bill.

YouTube parent company Google provides a short statement on the June 21 takedown of Apollo Quiboloy’s channel: It says, ‘Google is committed to compliance with applicable US sanctions laws and enforces related policies under its Terms of Service.’

Suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves files a motion with the Department of Justice asking the DOJ panel of prosecutors to inhibit from the investigation into the killing of former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

Officials caution that the noises detected by rescuers in the North Atlantic might not have originated from the missing submarine on a trip to the wreck of the Titanic.

An Australian cyber regulator says it demanded Twitter to explain its handling of online hate as it becomes the country’s most complained-about platform since new owner Elon Musk lifted bans on a reported 62,000 accounts.

Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly headed to the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade. News media outlets ESPN and The Athletic report the same deal will send Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Samuel L. Jackson is grateful Marvel decided not to depict his role as the spy Nick Fury as a ‘swagalicious one-eyed guy that knows everything that will kill you in a hot minute.’ — Rappler.com