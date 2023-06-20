Newsbreak Chats: Impunity and injustice a year into Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – The Duterte administration was notorious for disregarding human rights in the country. Its infamy now carries over to the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

A year into the Marcos presidency, extrajudicial killings continue unchecked. The Philippine National Police reports seven deaths since Marcos came to power.

Dahas, based on their independent monitoring, records a hundred. (READ: A mother thinks the worst is over after Duterte. Then her son is killed under Marcos.)

Former senator Leila de Lima, who continues to be detained after over six years, was recently denied temporary freedom. The court had ruled her plea for release over humanitarian grounds to be “untenable”. (READ: Leila de Lima after her bail denial: ‘I cannot and will not lose hope’)

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler investigative head Chay Hofileña talks with multimedia reporter Jairo Bolledo and researcher Jodesz Gavilan about the human rights environment in the country, how human rights stories are approached, and how media can continue to cover these stories in the future.

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, June 22, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com